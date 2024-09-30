76ers Sign Former Second-Round Pick to Training Camp Deal
This week, the Philadelphia 76ers will head to the Bahamas for training camp. Leading up to their departure, the team is reportedly taking a flier on another young prospect.
Just before the organization began its media day, news emerged regarding a new addition to the roster. The Sixers have signed Isaiah Mobley to an Exhibit 10 contract. He'll now battle for a roster spot in camp or wind up in the G-League.
Mobley, who turned 25 last week, was a second-round pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2022. He is the older brother of former lottery pick Evan Mobley. Since entering the league, the 6-foot-8 forward har primarily played in the G-League.
Over the past two years, Mobley has appeared in 23 games at the NBA level. In that time, he averaged 2.3 PPG, 1.3 RPG, and 0.4 APG. He's capable of stepping out beyond the arc, but is a career 33% shooter on very low volume.
In terms of the Sixers, they are likely taking a flier on Mobley because he is a prospect who could slot in at power forward. Heading into this season, it's still viewed as a spot that can be improved upon. If Mobley is able to showcase his talents and provide value it camp, it could result in the Sixers shaking up their two-way slots again.
Overall, it seems doubtful Mobley earns a spot on the Sixers this year. However, upon being waived he'll be set to join the Delaware Blue Coats. In the G-League, the organization will be able to continue to keep a close eye on him and his development. They've never been shy to sign players from their G-League affiliate in the past, leaving the door open for a guy like Mobley down the road.