76ers Star Joel Embiid Fires Off Passionate Rant Aimed at Critics
As the 2024-2025 NBA season progresses without Joel Embiid on the floor, the Philadelphia 76ers center is patiently working his way back to playing shape and growing eager to silence his critics once again.
On Friday, the seven-time All-Star participated in a full practice with the Sixers for the first time since the team reunited in The Bahamas for training camp. It was a key step in the right direction towards making his season debut.
The thought of the Sixers’ injury management plan for Embiid was praised initially. Now that the big man has missed six preseason games and four regular season matchups, the city is growing impatient watching the Sixers get off to a 1-3 start without the seven-footer and the recently-signed nine-time All-Star, Paul George.
The latter player is currently nursing a knee injury, which shouldn’t keep him off the floor for much longer. As for Embiid, he’s working on feeling one hundred percent physically and mentally before working his way back.
But the big man wants to make it clear that he’s not resting without reason. On Friday, the big man addressed reporters after his practice session, going on a passionate rant.
“If your body doesn't react well, if your body tells you one thing, and I've done it, from what I can tell you. I've been broken my face twice. I came back early with the risk of losing my vision. I had broken fingers, and I still came back. … When I see people saying, ‘He doesn’t want to play.’ I’ve done way too much for this city, and putting myself at risk for people to be saying that. I do think it’s [expletive]. Like, that dude, he’s not here. Marcus, whatever his name is, I’ve done way too much for this [expletive] city to be treated like this. I wish I was as lucky as other ones, but that doesn’t mean I’m not trying. I’m doing whatever it takes to be out there, which I’m going to be pretty soon.”
Recently, Embiid was criticized in a column published by The Inquirer. Clearly, the thoughts in the piece did not sit well with the one-time MVP.
Soon, Embiid will get his chance to get back out on the court and offer the Sixers some much-needed help on both ends of the floor. For the time being, the veteran center is still working on getting to an ideal comfort level before making his season debut.
After missing Wednesday’s game against the Detroit Pistons, Embiid will remain off the court for the matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday.
The earliest return Embiid could make would be next Monday on the road against the Phoenix Suns. As of now, the center does not have a target return date in place.