76ers Star Joel Embiid's Playing Status vs Detroit Pistons Revealed
For the majority of this season, the Philadelphia 76ers have found themselves without the services of superstar big man Joel Embiid. After spending a month on the sidelines, the former MVP made an impressive return to play against the Dallas Mavericks earlier this week.
Embiid logged 36 minutes in the Sixers' nail-biting win Tuesday, and filled the entire stat sheet. He ended the night with a triple-double, posting a stat line of 29 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists. Seeing this kind of play from an Embiid after an extended run on the sidelines was big for the Sixers as they begin a potential playoff push.
Due to it being the second night of a back-to-back, Embiid was not in action for the Sixers in their previous game against the Miami Heat. However, he will be available for the start of the team's two game road trip this weekend.
On Friday, the Sixers travel to Detroit to take on Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons. Seeing that he is not listed on the injury report, Embiid is expected to be back in the lineup.
With Embiid suiting up, the Sixers will have all three of their stars against the Pistons. This will give the big three a chance to build some chemistry on the court, while also attempting to catch up on a team ahead of them in the standings.
Heading into Friday, the Sixers sit just one game out of the play-in tournament. With a little over 30 games left on the schedule, they have plenty of time to make up ground. That said, the Pistons will be far from an easy matchup. They've turned a lot of heads this season with their play, and a far more competitive squad on a nightly basis compared to previous years.
76ers-Pistons is set to tip off at 7:30 pm Eastern Time and will air on ESPN.