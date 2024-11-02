76ers Star Paul George Reveals Playing Status vs Grizzlies
The shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers won’t be getting any reinforcements this weekend.
When the team hosts the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night, the Sixers will continue playing without the seven-time All-Star center Joel Embiid and the nine-time All-Star forward Paul George.
Since the third game of the 2024 NBA Preseason, George has been dealing with a knee injury. Against the Atlanta Hawks, the forward hyperextended his knee, and had to undergo an MRI the following morning.
The results showed that George was dealing with a bone bruise in his knee, The Sixers quickly ruled him out of the team’s opening matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Later on in the week, the Sixers deemed George unavailable to play for the games against the Toronto Raptors and the Indiana Pacers. That was the case again on Wednesday for the matchup against the Detroit Pistons.
While George is making promising progress, practicing with the team as a full participant on Friday morning, he doesn’t plan to make his debut on Saturday night. At this point, the nine-time All-Star remains unsure of his debut date.
The good news is that George will continue to travel with the Sixers when they hit the road next week. The team has a three-game trip out west, which includes a stop to take on George’s former squad, the Los Angeles Clippers.
However, George’s presence on the trip doesn’t guarantee he’ll have an opportunity to play. When the Sixers hit the road for two games last week in Toronto and Indiana, George was with the team. He was a sideline presence during games and a limited participant in practice.
The next chance George could get to suit up for the Sixers would be on Monday against the Phoenix Suns.