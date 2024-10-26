76ers Star Tyrese Maxey Matches Russell Westbrook With High-Usage
With Joel Embiid and Paul George sidelined to start the year, the Philadelphia 76ers have had to heavily rely on Tyrese Maxey on the offensive end of the floor. His high usage has led to him tying an early-season mark set by a former MVP.
In the opening night matchup against the Bucks, Maxey got up 31 shot attempts en route to finishing with 25 points. He was a focal point again on Friday night, posting 23 field goal attempts against the Toronto Raptors. Maxey's 54 field goal attempts through the first two games of the season is the most in nearly a decade, matching Russell Westbrook in 2017.
After a breakout campaign last season, many expected Maxey to be a primary focus for the Sixers. Especially considering he has a pair of running mates who are expected to miss time throughout the course of the regular season. The All-Star guard is trying to do everything he can to lead the charge of the offense, but Philly finds themselves 0-2 to start the year.
Maxey has had to learn a lot on the fly in the NBA, including facing defenses that are schemed to slow him down. Based on how he's looked to start the season, it's clear he's still adjusting to this. With Embiid and George out of the lineup, opponents are zeroing in on Maxey to limit his damage on the offensive end.
Similar to the rest of the Sixers, Maxey's struggled to get anything going offensively Friday against the Raptors. He ended the game with 24 points, but needed 23 shot attempts to get there. Despite a last-ditch effort in the final minutes, Toronto was able to hold on and secure a 115-107 victory.
With the two stars still ruled out, Maxey will be called upon in a big way again when the Sixers take the floor Sunday. Next up on the schedule is an afternoon matchup with Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers.