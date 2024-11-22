76ers Star Tyrese Maxey's Playing Status vs Brooklyn Nets Revealed
Back on November 6th, Tyrese Maxey suffered a hamstring injury that shelved him for two weeks. Earlier this week, the Philadelphia 76ers star was able to make his return to action against the Memphis Grizzlies.
In his first game back from injury, Nick Nurse had the young guard on a minutes restriction. Maxey logged 20 minutes in the 117-111 loss, he notched a stat line of eight points, three rebounds, two assists, and one steal.
Following their matchup with the Grizzlies, the Sixers return home to take on the Brooklyn Nets. While two of their stars on the injury report, Maxey is not one of them. The All-Star guard is expected to be in the lineup, likely still on a minutes restriction.
At the start of the season, Maxey was called upon to lead the charge as the sole star in the lineup. Following Paul George's injury against Memphis, he could be back in that situation. Joel Embiid's status is unknown at the moment, as he was downgraded to questionable on Friday.
Being the lone star in the lineup caused a dip in efficiency, but Maxey is still putting up star-level numbers. Through his first eight games, he is averaging 25.1 PPG, 3.0 RPG, and 2.6 APG.
Not having Embiid and PG again would be a tough blow for the Sixers as they try to climb out of the cellar of the Eastern Conference. However, Maxey has shown he's capable of carrying the shorthanded squad to victory. One of the Sixers' two wins on the season came thanks to a 45-point barrage from Maxey against the Indiana Pacers on October 27th.
Heading into this NBA Cup matchup, the Brooklyn Nets are in eighth place with a 6-9 record. Tip off at the Wells Fargo Center is slated for 7:00 pm Eastern Time.