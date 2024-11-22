76ers Star Tyrese Maxey's Playing Status vs Brooklyn Nets Revealed

TYRESE MAXEY 🔥🔥🔥

3rd Q: 14 of team's final 18 PTS

4th Q: 14 of team's 26 PTS

OT: 10 of team's 13 PTS



He finished with 45 and this is the 2nd time he has scored 38+ in a 2nd half and OT! pic.twitter.com/hPtNCPPWfW