Philadelphia 76ers starting forward Tobias Harris has established himself as one of the most prominent vocal leaders within the team's locker room. While Harris' leadership in the game of basketball is well-respected, the veteran forward is even more focused on getting his peers involved in the fight for social justice outside of the game.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Harris was one of a few members of the Sixers to join protestors in Philadelphia following the death of George Floyd. And like many of his NBA colleagues, Harris made sure to use his time in the NBA's bubble down in Orlando, Florida, wisely as he kept the focus on what's really important outside of sports.

Back in June, following several protests against social injustice and police brutality, Harris became one of over 1,000 professional athletes to sign a letter to Congress, urging them to pass the Ending Qualified Immunity Act. Then once he got to Florida, Harris spent a lot of time leading team-wide plans to keep the conversations surrounding social justice going.

The NBA has made strides towards getting America's attention on the issues going on around the country. In August, following the Jacob Blake shooting in Wisconsin, every remaining NBA team in the bubble followed the Milwaukee Bucks' footsteps and refused to play in protest. For the next couple of days, the NBA and NBPA worked on forming a Social Justice Coalition.

And recently, Sixers forward Tobias Harris has been given the role of a player representative alongside Sacramento Kings forward, Harrison Barnes, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. “These are guys who have, on their own, been very engaged in their communities and being part of the discussion,” said National Basketball Executive Director, Michele Roberts. “They’re not simply guys that talk the talk. They actually roll up their sleeves and do the work."

Harris' new position to represent players for the NBA Foundation is very much earned. While he's been out of the spotlight for a little while now since the Sixers are out of the bubble, Harris' fight for social justice won't stop just because the cameras are off.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_