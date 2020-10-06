SI.com
All76ers
HomeNews
Search

76ers' Tobias Harris to Serve as Player Rep on NBA Foundation

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers starting forward Tobias Harris has established himself as one of the most prominent vocal leaders within the team's locker room. While Harris' leadership in the game of basketball is well-respected, the veteran forward is even more focused on getting his peers involved in the fight for social justice outside of the game.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Harris was one of a few members of the Sixers to join protestors in Philadelphia following the death of George Floyd. And like many of his NBA colleagues, Harris made sure to use his time in the NBA's bubble down in Orlando, Florida, wisely as he kept the focus on what's really important outside of sports.

Back in June, following several protests against social injustice and police brutality, Harris became one of over 1,000 professional athletes to sign a letter to Congress, urging them to pass the Ending Qualified Immunity Act. Then once he got to Florida, Harris spent a lot of time leading team-wide plans to keep the conversations surrounding social justice going. 

The NBA has made strides towards getting America's attention on the issues going on around the country. In August, following the Jacob Blake shooting in Wisconsin, every remaining NBA team in the bubble followed the Milwaukee Bucks' footsteps and refused to play in protest. For the next couple of days, the NBA and NBPA worked on forming a Social Justice Coalition.

And recently, Sixers forward Tobias Harris has been given the role of a player representative alongside Sacramento Kings forward, Harrison Barnes, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. “These are guys who have, on their own, been very engaged in their communities and being part of the discussion,” said National Basketball Executive Director, Michele Roberts. “They’re not simply guys that talk the talk. They actually roll up their sleeves and do the work."

Harris' new position to represent players for the NBA Foundation is very much earned. While he's been out of the spotlight for a little while now since the Sixers are out of the bubble, Harris' fight for social justice won't stop just because the cameras are off.  

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

76ers Job Intrigued Rivers Enough to Avoid a Break

After wrapping up his seventh season with the Los Angeles Clippers, Doc Rivers was ready to take a break from coaching. Then, the Philadelphia 76ers came calling.

Justin Grasso

76ers Co-Partner Michael Rubin Praises Doc Rivers Hire

Philadelphia 76ers Co-Partner Michael Rubin recently discussed the team's decision to hire former Clippers head coach, Doc Rivers.

Justin Grasso

Doc Rivers Might Ditch his Nickname This Season

Although he's known as Doc Rivers, the Philadelphia 76ers' newest head coach might ditch his nickname for the 2020-2021 NBA season.

Justin Grasso

Accountability is Key for 76ers HC Doc Rivers

Coming in to coach the Philadelphia 76ers, Doc Rivers made it clear that accountability is key for his team.

Justin Grasso

Doc Rivers Says Simmons, Embiid Combo 'Clearly Works'

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers believes the Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons combination clearly works on the court.

Justin Grasso

Doc Rivers Ready to Meet Philadelphia on Monday

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers is back in Philly this week, and he's ready to meet the city's fans and media.

Justin Grasso

Embiid, Richardson React to Jimmy Butler's Game 3 Performance

In Game 3 of the 2020 NBA Finals, Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler went off. Philadelphia 76ers starters Joel Embiid and Josh Richardson were paying attention as they reacted to Butler's performance on Twitter.

Justin Grasso

76ers Reportedly Plan to Keep Key Front Office Personnel

After showing signs of a potential rebuild in the front office, the Philadelphia 76ers don't plan to unload key personnel as everybody expected.

Justin Grasso

76ers to Introduce Doc Rivers as Head Coach on Monday

On Monday, the Philadelphia 76ers will hold a press conference, introducing Doc Rivers as the franchise's new head coach.

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers: JJ Redick's Value Went Beyond Shooting

JJ Redick believes the Philadelphia 76ers made a mistake by not bringing him back. Not just because they lacked shooting, though, but because he also brought value to the locker room.

Justin Grasso