76ers vs. Jazz: How to Watch, Live Stream Sixers’ Second Summer League Outing

The Philadelphia 76ers made their 2022 NBA Summer League debut on Tuesday night. After a multi-day minicamp out in Salt Lake City, Utah, the 76ers tipped off their Summer League run with a matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies.

With standout performances from Paul Reed, Isaiah Joe, and the second-year guard Jaden Springer, the Sixers kept it close on Tuesday night. Unfortunately, they dropped their first matchup in Utah.

Now, the Sixers are set to return to the court for the second-straight night. On Wednesday, Philly is set to face the Utah Jazz. Can the Sixers bounce back after getting off to a slower start than expected? Or will they pick up their first win in Utah this summer? Here is how to tune in.

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Utah Jazz

Date: Wednesday, July 6, 2022

Time: 9 PM EDT.

How to Watch

TV Broadcast: ESPN2

Live Stream: Click Here

Summer League Debut Recap

