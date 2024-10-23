76ers Will Need Another Strong Opening Night Outing From Veteran Wing
As they prepare for their regular season opener, the Philadelphia 76ers find themselves vastly shorthanded. On Tuesday, the team announced that Joel Embiid and Paul George will both miss Wednesday night's matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks.
When the Sixers signed PG in free agency, fans and analysts across the league were anxious to see Philly's newly-formed big three in action. That said, the wait will have to drag on as both stars continue to rehab injuries. Embiid has already been ruled out for this week, while PG is set to be re-evaluated in the coming days.
With Embiid and George out of action, the Sixers are going to need to find production from other areas when they take on the Bucks. One player who will aim to have another strong opening night outing is Kellu Oubre Jr.
Last season, the Sixers also opened up the year against Milwaukee. Things would go down to the wire, with Giannis Antetokounmpo and company stealing a 118-117 victory.
Among those to have a standout showing in this game was Oubre. In his first game with the Sixers, he came alive off the bench and erupted for 27 points. The veteran forward knocked down nine of his 11 field goal attempts, including going 5-for-6 from beyond the arc.
Oubre has already been pinned as someone who could be a possible starter this year, and with PG out, its likely Nick Nurse puts him in the opening lineup. If he's able to provide a big scoring punch alongside Tyrese Maxey again, the shorthanded squad might be able to steal a win on opening night.