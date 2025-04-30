8-Time NBA All-Star Makes LeBron James Statement
As former Philadelphia 76ers center Dwight Howard watches the NBA Playoffs play out, he’s had the opportunity to watch several of his other former teams battle it out in the postseason. Unfortunately, Howard’s teams aren’t doing so hot.
The last stop for the future Hall of Famer was the Los Angeles Lakers. Currently, the Lakers are facing elimination on Wednesday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Following a tight loss on Monday, the Lakers dropped to 1-3 in the series. It would take a major comeback in order for LA to bring down an Anthony Edwards-led Wolves squad. In the event the Lakers pull off the nearly impossible, Howard makes it clear that one burning NBA topic should not be up for debate ever again.
via @DwightHoward: If LeBron comes back from 3-1 at 40 I don’t wanna even hear about a GOAT debate 🫠
As James continues thriving on a personal level at 40 years old, his status as one of the greatest players to lace them up is not up for debate. The only narrative that fans argue against revolves around James’ status as the greatest player to play the game.
LeBron’s postseason history is typically what works against him in the debates. He’s a multi-time champion, but has an overall 4-6 record when it comes to NBA Finals series. Michael Jordan, one of the favorites for the greatest of all time conversation, has six titles in his career.
This season, the Lakers hoped to make a run for LeBron’s second title with the organization. They made a major trade ahead of the deadline to acquire NBA superstar Luka Doncic. While the Lakers saw a big boost after that move, locking up the third seed in a competitive Western Conference, they are struggling in round one against Minnesota. They can extend the series on Wednesday night as they return to their home floor.