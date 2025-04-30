All 76ers

8-Time NBA All-Star Makes LeBron James Statement

Former Sixers center Dwight Howard has something to say about LeBron James ahead of Lakers-Timberwolves Game 5.

Justin Grasso

Mar 25, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Montrezl Harrell (15) and Philadelphia 76ers center Dwight Howard (39) battle for position on the court in the first half of the game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Mar 25, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Montrezl Harrell (15) and Philadelphia 76ers center Dwight Howard (39) battle for position on the court in the first half of the game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

As former Philadelphia 76ers center Dwight Howard watches the NBA Playoffs play out, he’s had the opportunity to watch several of his other former teams battle it out in the postseason. Unfortunately, Howard’s teams aren’t doing so hot.

The last stop for the future Hall of Famer was the Los Angeles Lakers. Currently, the Lakers are facing elimination on Wednesday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Dwight Howard, LeBron Jame
Jan 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard (39) is met by Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) in the first half of the game against the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Following a tight loss on Monday, the Lakers dropped to 1-3 in the series. It would take a major comeback in order for LA to bring down an Anthony Edwards-led Wolves squad. In the event the Lakers pull off the nearly impossible, Howard makes it clear that one burning NBA topic should not be up for debate ever again.

via @DwightHoward: If LeBron comes back from 3-1 at 40 I don’t wanna even hear about a GOAT debate 🫠

As James continues thriving on a personal level at 40 years old, his status as one of the greatest players to lace them up is not up for debate. The only narrative that fans argue against revolves around James’ status as the greatest player to play the game.

LeBron’s postseason history is typically what works against him in the debates. He’s a multi-time champion, but has an overall 4-6 record when it comes to NBA Finals series. Michael Jordan, one of the favorites for the greatest of all time conversation, has six titles in his career.

This season, the Lakers hoped to make a run for LeBron’s second title with the organization. They made a major trade ahead of the deadline to acquire NBA superstar Luka Doncic. While the Lakers saw a big boost after that move, locking up the third seed in a competitive Western Conference, they are struggling in round one against Minnesota. They can extend the series on Wednesday night as they return to their home floor.

More 76ers on SI

feed

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News