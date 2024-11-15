9-Year NBA Veteran Gives Bold Take on 76ers Star Joel Embiid
After starting the year on the sidelines and serving a three-game suspension, Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid made his season debut on Tuesday night. Following his performance against the New York Knicks, one former player gave a bold take on the former MVP.
Embiid did limited work in training camp and did not play in preseason as the team tries to limit the wear and tear on his body throughout the year. Meaning, Tuesday was his first taste of live action since the Olympics outside of scrimmaging in practice. As expected, Embiid did not look like the player we've grown accustomed to seeing. He logged 26 minutes against the Knicks and finished 13 points and two rebounds on 2-for-11 shooting.
During a recent episode of Run It Back on FanDuel TV, Chandler Parsons gave his thoughts on the Sixers star following his season debut. He feels the team should shut down Embiid for the remainder of the year.
"I see this coming to an end here real soon," Parsons said. "I feel for the guy but I think long term this is best. He just re-signed his contract. I think it's gonna get shut down here soon. They have to plan with going with Drummond, going with Yabusele. They have to go with these guys because I just don't see a world this season where Joel Embiid is back to himself."
There is no denying that Embiid didn't look his best against the Knicks. However, it seems a bit premature to be rolling out takes like this. One outing is nowhere near enough of a sample size to make this kind of a decision. Especially in a season where the Sixers just pushed all their chips in to contend for a championship.
While Parsons might want Embiid shut down, that is not the case for the time being. Nick Nurse stated Wednesday that the All-Star center will be back in the lineup against the Orlando Magic Friday night.