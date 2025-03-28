9-Year NBA Veteran Speaks on Paul George’s Hall of Fame Potential
With Paul George’s down season with the Philadelphia 76ers in the rearview, his struggles in the City of Brotherly Love have clouded judgment about his past.
Former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas recently backed George, referring to the Sixers forward as a first-ballot Hall of Famer. Arenas’ comments generated some mixed reviews.
This week, former NBA player Chandler Parsons dished his thoughts on George, questioning the certainty of the comment but also supporting a PG trip to the Hoops Hall.
“First-ballot? I don’t know. I think he ends up getting in. Paul George is one of my favorite players. He’s one of my favorite people—I love him—but I think a guy like Blake Griffin should get in before him. There are certain resumes also that aren’t as good as Paul George, and they are in the Hall of Fame. … Paul George is a generational talent. He’s unbelievable. I think that championships matter a lot. He’s one of those guys that, if Philly wins a championship next year, I think that’s a stamp of approval.”
With Griffin calling it a career recently, it’s assumed he’ll be on his way to the Hall of Fame at some point. The former first-overall pick finished his career with six All-Star nods, five total All-NBA nods, and the Rookie of the Year award he won in 2011 with the Los Angeles Clippers.
Comparing resumes, it’s difficult to see where Parsons is coming from. With several seasons still on his contract, George has plenty of time to add to his already impressive resume.
Heading into the 2025-2026 NBA season, George will hold nine All-Star nods, six total All-NBA nods, four total All-Defensive nods, and a Most Improved Player of the Year award. As much as a championship win would help George escape one of the biggest criticisms of his career, Griffin has come up short in that category as well, failing to give him that actual advantage over George.
At the end of the day, both of the former Clippers are likely to earn Hall of Fame honors. Who will get it first? Only time will reveal that much.