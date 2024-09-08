2-Time NBA All-Star Opens up on Return to Philadelphia 76ers
With their sizable amount of cap space, the Philadelphia 76ers were able to completely change the roster around Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. Among the players brought in was a former All-Star who had a brief run with the team not too long ago.
After years of battling on the court and jabbing at one another online, Andre Drummond decided to sign with the Sixers during the 2022 offseason. He'd be one of numerous veteran big men to come to Philly and play behind Joel Embiid.
Not far removed from being a full-time starter in the league, many thought the addition of Drummond was a massive pick-up for the Sixers. However, the relationship ended up being short-lived. At the trade deadline that season, he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets along with Ben Simmons and Seth Curry for James Harden.
Following a two-year stint with the Chicago Bulls, Drummond saw himself a free agent again this summer. In one of the first moves of free agency, he opted to return to the Sixers on a multi-year deal. During a recent interview, Drummond opened up on why coming back to Philly was a "no brainer" for him.
"The decision to come back to Philly was, feel like it was a no-brainer for me," Drummond said. "When they called, I sat down and talked to Nick for a little bit. When the Big Fella called me is what really kind of solidified it. Just his approach and what he wanted from me is what was attractive."
Drummond will serve a key role for the Sixers as Embiid's primary backup. He'll be called on a lot during the regular season to help limit the wear and tear on the former MVP before the postseason gets underway.
In recent seasons, Drummond has arguably been one of the best reserve big men in the NBA. Last season with the Bulls, he averaged 8.4 PPG and 9.0 RPG while playing only 17 minutes a night.