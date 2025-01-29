Anthony Davis Leaves 76ers-Lakers Matchup With Injury
*UPDATE: Anthony Davis is ruled OUT for the remainder of the game, via Jovan Buha
As the Philadelphia 76ers and the Los Angeles Lakers battled it out on Tuesday night at the Wells Fargo Center, the visiting team saw its star center, Anthony Davis, leave the matchup early on in the first half.
The Lakers are describing Davis’ in-game setback as an abdominal muscle strain.
According to the Lakers, Davis is officially questionable to return as the first half winds down.
When Davis went back to the locker room on Tuesday night, he had just 10 minutes of action under his belt. The veteran big man was off to a decent start, as he shot 2-3 from the field to account for four points.
Along with his scoring, Davis came down with two rebounds and collected a steal. He was a plus-3, as the Lakers held a lead when he left the court.
Shortly after Davis left, the Sixers managed to put together a run and got out in front before the game reached halftime.
On Tuesday, the Lakers were on night two of a back-to-back set. On Monday, Davis was probable on the injury report going into the matchup against the Charlotte Hornets.
Despite dealing with a foot-related setback, Davis was cleared for action. He had a dominant night in 36 minutes of action.
Davis scored 42 points on 61 percent shooting from the field, and 80 percent shooting from the charity stripe. He also came down with 23 rebounds while racking up two assists and two blocks. The Lakers defeated the Hornets by a five-point margin to secure their fourth win in a row.
Although Davis was on the injury report in Philly, he still managed to suit up for the second matchup of the set. In 45 games this year, Davis has missed just three games.
