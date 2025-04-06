All 76ers

Anthony Edwards Throws Down Viral Dunk in Sixers-Timberwolves Game

Anthony Edwards threw down a vicious dunk against the Sixers.

Justin Grasso

Apr 5, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) dunks against Philadelphia 76ers center Adem Bona (30) in the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center.
Apr 5, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) dunks against Philadelphia 76ers center Adem Bona (30) in the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
On Saturday night, the Philadelphia 76ers welcomed the Minnesota Timberwolves to the Wells Fargo Center for one of their final home games of the year.

Early on in the matchup, the visitors saw their high-flying superstar, Anthony Edwards, throw down a vicious dunk against Sixers center Adem Bona.

While Edwards is known to posterize players in the paint, the power he throws down dunks with still shocks spectators, which led to the highlight-reel dunk going viral on Saturday night.

via @NBA: ANTHONY EDWARDS TO THE RACK 😱

The Timberwolves are in a different position than the Sixers at this stage in the offseason. While Minnesota is currently in the Western Conference’s playoff picture by holding the sixth seed, they entered the matchup in Philly with the same record as the Los Angeles Clippers and the Memphis Grizzlies.

So far, the Western Conference seems to have the first two seeds figured out. Beyond that, it’s an arm’s race to the end, and the Timberwolves want to avoid the Play-In. Therefore, they are hunting for a victory on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, the Sixers are just one week away from seeing their season conclude. Last week, a loss at home officially ended any chances of the Sixers making the NBA Play-In Tournament.

As injuries piled up down the stretch, the Sixers have been shorthanded and struggling against every opponent they’ve faced recently. Heading into Saturday’s game, the Sixers were on a 10-game losing streak. Edwards and the Timberwolves are looking to avoid any upsets.

