Baylor Big Man Lands Workout With Sixers Before 2024 NBA Draft
It’s been an eventful week for the Philadelphia 76ers, who reportedly held multiple workouts roughly one week before the 2024 NBA Draft.
While the Sixers’ pre-draft workout list hasn’t been entirely revealed, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Baylor big man Yves Missi underwent a workout for the team at the practice facility in Camden, New Jersey, on Tuesday.
The Belgium-born center, who grew up in Cameroon, played his high school hoops in Maryland and California. After finishing a stint at Prolific Prep in California, Missi took the NCAA route, joining Baylor for the 2023-2024 season.
After one collegiate season, Missi will take his talents to the NBA, becoming a pro at 20 years old.
During his lone season at Baylor, Missi started in all but two games. He averaged 23 minutes on the floor. In that time, the big man produced 11 points, six rebounds, and two blocks per game. From the field, he averaged 61 percent, and drained 62 percent of his free throws.
During the early stages of the pre-draft process, the Sixers were linked to Missi as potential suitors in a mock draft. The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor suggested the 76ers could select the 20-year-old center with the 16th overall pick back in March.
“The Sixers need a better backup big behind Joel Embiid,” O’Connor wrote. “With his elite athleticism, Missi would provide a change of pace, making him an intriguing fit with Tyrese Maxey. And frankly, Missi could even play next to Embiid, serving as a downhill lob threat while Embiid spaces the floor or operates from the elbows.”
After seeing the 2023 NBA Draft come and go without making a selection, the Sixers are equipped with two picks this year, with their top selection coming right outside of the lottery. The biggest question heading into the draft hasn’t been who will the Sixers select — it’s more about whether they will keep the pick or trade it.
Either way, Philly is doing its due diligence, and Missi could become another developmental center for the organization. Since Daryl Morey took over the front office in 2020, the Sixers have frequently used their limited draft assets on acquiring centers. Missi seems to be gaining consideration as another potential addition if the Sixers take a chance on him.