Ben Simmons Spotted Training With Former Sixers First-Rounder
Over the past few years, the Philadelphia 76ers have seen multiple All-Star talents come and go. The first to do so was Ben Simmons, who had a months-long trade saga following the 2021 season.
After requesting a trade, Simmons distanced himself with the Sixers until a move came about. Daryl Morey finally put an end to the situation at the trade deadline, when he executed a trade with the Brooklyn Nets for James Harden.
When the Sixers first drafted Simmons, he was an All-NBA-level player. However, since departing from Philly, he hasn't been able to reach that caliber again. The former No. 1 pick played in just 15 games this season and averaged 6.1 PPG, 7.9 RPG, and 5.7 APG.
With the start of a new season around the corner, Simmons seems to have begun ramping up for the 2025 campaign. He was recently seen training with one of his former teammates on the Sixers, Matisse Thybulle.
Thybulle was also a first-round pick for the Sixers, being selected 20th overall in 2019. He quickly emerged as an elite perimeter defender, but his offensive limitations his ability to play extended minutes at times. Thybulle was named to two All-Defense teams with the Sixers, but they ended up trading him to the Portland Trail Blazers midway through the 2022-23 season.
Unlike Simmons, Thybulle has managed to show some improvements in his new situation. He started his tenure in Portland off strong, shooting 38.8% from deep and averaging 1.7 SPG across 22 games. Last season, the 26-year-old posted averages of 5.4 PPG, 2.1 RPG, and 1.7 SPG while connecting on 34.6% of his threes.