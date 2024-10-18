All 76ers

Betting Odds for 76ers vs. Magic NBA Preseason Game

The Philadelphia 76ers will face the Orlando Magic on Friday night.

Justin Grasso

Apr 12, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) and Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) tip off to start the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
It’s almost time for the Philadelphia 76ers to tip off the 2024-2025 NBA season. First, they have to get through the final stage of the preseason, concluding the run with a matchup against the Orlando Magic on Friday night.

This week, the Sixers have gone through a lot as they collected two preseason wins. Ahead of Monday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks, the team shut down Joel Embiid until the regular season, hurting any hope of seeing him pair up with Paul George before next week.

Then, George went down with a setback in Monday’s game against the Hawks. After hyperextending his knee, George missed the final two quarters of the victory. He underwent an MRI the following day. While it didn’t reveal any structural damage, George was ruled out for Wednesday and Friday’s games.

Against the Brooklyn Nets, the Sixers saw their rookie first-rounder, Jared McCain, take a hard spill. His night ended prematurely in the fourth quarter, as a trip to the hospital was required. Fortunately, McCain was discharged the following morning. He avoided a concussion but was diagnosed with a pulmonary contusion.

As expected, McCain will miss the preseason finale as well.

It’s unclear who will get the night off in Orlando, but one would have to assume the Sixers avoid playing most of their rotational players to avoid further injury. While the preseason has its benefits, getting to opening night against Milwaukee is the top priority at this point.

The 76ers will take on the Magic on Friday night.
Jan 19, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) lays then ball in against the Philadelphia 76ers in the second quarter at KIA Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images / Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic

Game Details

Preseason Game 6

Date: Friday, October 18, 2024

Time: 7:00 PM ET.

Location: Kia Center

Game Odds

Spread: Magic -5.5

Moneyline: PHI +194, ORL -245

Total O/U: 214.5

*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

