Betting Odds for 76ers vs. Hawks NBA Preseason Game
On Monday night, the Philadelphia 76ers are back on the floor for a preseason matchup against the new-look Atlanta Hawks.
While many hoped for a potential Joel Embiid preseason debut, the team offered an unfortunate update on the big man on Sunday.
Joel Embiid is out for the remainder of the preseason. While a team-released statement didn’t suggest Embiid is dealing with a setback, the absence of Embiid in scrimmages and preseason games has been a cause for concern to many.
Without Embiid, the preseason show must go on for the 76ers. Over the weekend, the Sixers completed a back-to-back set, taking on two losses.
Against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Sixers saw their star offseason acquisition Paul George make his debut with the team. While George’s solo performance was a positive one, the Sixers came up short against Minnesota, collecting a 121-111 loss.
The following night, most of the Sixers’ veterans got the game off. It showed in the results as the Sixers came up way short by losing 139-89 to the NBA Champions, the Boston Celtics.
Monday’s game will be the final leg of the Sixers’ current road trip before they return home for one game against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday. They’ll wrap up the preseason on Friday by taking on the Orlando Magic on the road.
Game Details
Preseason Game 4
Date: Monday, October 14, 2024
Time: 7:30 PM ET.
Location: State Farm Arena
Game Odds
Spread: 76ers -1
Moneyline: PHI -118, ATL -104
Total O/U: 230.5
*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change.