Betting Odds & Prediction for 76ers vs Knicks on Tuesday
Tuesday night marks a major step in the right direction for the Philadelphia 76ers. For the first time this season, the Sixers will have Joel Embiid on the court. He’ll share the floor with Paul George for the first time since the nine-time All-Star signed with the Sixers over the summer.
Just as Embiid returns to action after doing some injury management and serving a suspension, the Sixers are battling it out with the Knicks for their NBA Cup action. The last time these two teams met, they engaged in a six-game series in the 2024 NBA Playoffs.
A PG-less Sixers team came up short. While Tyrese Maxey thrived, and Joel Embiid had some big moments, despite coming off of knee surgery, the Sixers simply couldn’t keep up with the Knicks throughout the series. It resulted in Philly failing to get to the second round for the first time since the 2020 NBA Playoffs.
Tuesday’s game offers the Sixers a shot at payback. Not only will they have an opportunity to get another win on their record, but they have a shot at getting a tough win for their group stage in the tournament.
The start of the 2024-2025 NBA season has been tough for Philadelphia. For the first stretch of games, they missed Embiid and George. Once George returned, he played in two games with Maxey before the one-time All-Star went down with a hamstring injury last week. Now, Maxey’s out for at least one week. He will miss Tuesday’s game.
Sitting at 2-7 on the season, the Sixers are facing a 4-5 Knicks team, who lost three out of their last four outings.
Game Details
Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks
Date: November 12, 2024
Time: 7:30 PM ET.
Location: Wells Fargo Center
Betting Odds
Spread: Knicks -1
Moneyline: NYK -116, PHI -102
Total O/U: 216.5
*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Prediction
Spread: Knicks -1
Moneyline: NYK -116
Total O/U: UNDER 216.5