Betting Odds & Prediction for 76ers vs Raptors on Friday

The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Toronto Raptors on Friday.

Justin Grasso

Nov 11, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) drives for a score past Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Nov 11, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) drives for a score past Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
A Friday night matchup on the road against the Toronto Raptors will be an opportunity for the Philadelphia 76ers to bounce back during their opening week. On Wednesday, the Sixers hosted the Milwaukee Bucks for their first matchup of the season.

Facing their former head coach, Doc Rivers, while undermanned, the Sixers didn’t have the answers for the star duo of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.

It was the Tyrese Maxey show for the Sixers, but the one-time All-Star’s personal struggles on the floor was the story of the night. After the game, Maxey was quite critical of his own performance, but he’s not one to dwell on shortcomings.

Looking ahead, the Sixers have an opportunity to take care of business in Nick Nurse’s old stomping grounds in Toronto. Once again, Maxey and the Sixers will be down two stars.

Joel Embiid was ruled out for entire opening week slate earlier this week. While the door was left open for Paul George to potentially return during the two-game road trip, the Sixers closed it on Thursday.

Not only was George ruled out against the Raptors, but he was ruled out against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday as well. The Sixers hope to avoid falling for the second-straight game while shorthanded on Friday.

Last year, the Sixers had plenty of success over the Raptors. They swept the regular season series and extended a multi-year win streak over Toronto. With a win on Friday, the Sixers could make it eight in a row. The last time the Raptors beat Philadelphia was nearly two years ago.

Tyrese Maxey facing the Toronto Raptors.
Dec 22, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) moves against Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl (19) in the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors

Date: Friday, October 25, 2024

Time: 7:00 PM ET.

Location: Scotiabank Arena

Betting Odds

Spread: 76ers -4.5

Moneyline: PHI -200, TOR +168

Total O/U: 218.5

*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Prediction

Spread: Raptors +3.5

Moneyline: PHI -200

Total O/U: UNDER 218.5

Published
Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

