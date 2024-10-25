Betting Odds & Prediction for 76ers vs Raptors on Friday
A Friday night matchup on the road against the Toronto Raptors will be an opportunity for the Philadelphia 76ers to bounce back during their opening week. On Wednesday, the Sixers hosted the Milwaukee Bucks for their first matchup of the season.
Facing their former head coach, Doc Rivers, while undermanned, the Sixers didn’t have the answers for the star duo of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.
It was the Tyrese Maxey show for the Sixers, but the one-time All-Star’s personal struggles on the floor was the story of the night. After the game, Maxey was quite critical of his own performance, but he’s not one to dwell on shortcomings.
Looking ahead, the Sixers have an opportunity to take care of business in Nick Nurse’s old stomping grounds in Toronto. Once again, Maxey and the Sixers will be down two stars.
Joel Embiid was ruled out for entire opening week slate earlier this week. While the door was left open for Paul George to potentially return during the two-game road trip, the Sixers closed it on Thursday.
Not only was George ruled out against the Raptors, but he was ruled out against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday as well. The Sixers hope to avoid falling for the second-straight game while shorthanded on Friday.
Last year, the Sixers had plenty of success over the Raptors. They swept the regular season series and extended a multi-year win streak over Toronto. With a win on Friday, the Sixers could make it eight in a row. The last time the Raptors beat Philadelphia was nearly two years ago.
Game Details
Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors
Date: Friday, October 25, 2024
Time: 7:00 PM ET.
Location: Scotiabank Arena
Betting Odds
Spread: 76ers -4.5
Moneyline: PHI -200, TOR +168
Total O/U: 218.5
*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Prediction
Spread: Raptors +3.5
Moneyline: PHI -200
Total O/U: UNDER 218.5