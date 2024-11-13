Betting Odds & Prediction for 76ers vs Cavaliers on Wednesday
A key reinforcement couldn’t work wonders for the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday. Even though the team saw its anticipated return of Joel Embiid against the New York Knicks, they couldn’t come out on top victorious.
As expected, Embiid was battling through rust. After missing the entire preseason and a handful of regular season games due to his injury management plan, Embiid wasn’t quite in game shape on Tuesday night.
That was evident in the big man’s statline. Checking in for 26 minutes, Embiid shot just 2-11 from the field. Eight of his 13 points came from the charity stripe. Along with his scoring, Embiid came down with three rebounds while generating five assists and blocking one shot.
On the bright side, the Sixers landed two stellar performances from Paul George and Jared McCain. The nine-time All-Star veteran scored 29 points in 32 minutes. He made it a double-double with ten rebounds.
As for the rookie McCain, he scored 23 points off the bench. He also accounted for three rebounds and two assists.
The Sixers couldn’t overcome the Knicks, taking on a 111-99 loss to open up NBA Cup play. They won’t get much rest, as they are set to play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday.
The Cavaliers are the NBA’s hottest team. Still unbeaten through nearly a month, the Cavaliers enter Wednesday’s matchup with a 12-0 record. Considering the Sixers could potentially miss two or three All-Stars, as Embiid and George are on minutes restrictions, there is a chance the thriving Cavs face a pretty shorthanded Sixers team on Wednesday.
Game Details
Philadelphia 76ers vs Cleveland Cavaliers
Date: Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Location: Wells Fargo Center
Betting Odds
Spread: Cavaliers -9.5
Moneyline: PHI +350, CLE -450
Total O/U: 218
*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Prediction
Spread: Cavaliers -9.5
Moneyline: CLE -450
Total O/U: UNDER 218