Betting Odds & Prediction for 76ers vs Hornets on Tuesday
When the Philadelphia 76ers take the floor again on Tuesday night to pay a visit to the Charlotte Hornets, they’ll once again be without their star center, Joel Embiid.
Fortunately, the Sixers recently managed to get another win on their record during the return of the nine-time All-Star, Paul George. While health has been a notable concern for the Sixers as of late, the players in for them haven’t been able to click.
Against the Detroit Pistons over the weekend, the Sixers received a boost from players like Ricky Council and KJ Martin, who have been patiently waiting for their opportunity to show Nick Nurse they belong on the floor.
Injuries remain a concern in Philadelphia at this stage in the offseason. Not only will Embiid remain off the floor, but his primary backup, Andre Drummond, also recently suffered an injury. He is expected to miss at least three games moving forward.
Fortunately, the Sixers are expected to potentially get a few players returning to the lineup. And when it comes to Tuesday’s matchup in Charlotte, the Hornets haven’t exactly been healthy. Recently, the Hornets learned that their All-Star guard LaMelo Ball will miss a couple of weeks of action. Therefore, he’s been ruled out for Tuesday’s game against the Sixers.
While the Sixers have struggled more than the Hornets this season, they hope to build their first win streak of the year on Tuesday night with a win over a team they found success against earlier in the year.
Game Details
Philadelphia 76ers vs Charlotte Hornets
Date: Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Time: 7 PM ET.
Location: Spectrum Center
Betting Odds
Spread: 76ers -4.5
Moneyline: PHI -190, CHA +158
Total O/U: 209
*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Prediction
Spread: 76ers -4.5
Moneyline: PHI -190
Total O/U: OVER 209