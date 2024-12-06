Betting Odds & Prediction for 76ers vs Magic on Friday
The Orlando Magic and the Philadelphia 76ers will battle it out once again on Friday night for the finale of their two-game series in South Philly.
Not only did the Sixers roll without the seven-time All-Star center Joel Embiid, but the star forward Paul George got the night off as well.
On the second night of a back-to-back set, the Sixers got off to a slow start in the first quarter. Early on, they trailed by 15 points. However, a big second quarter was in store for Philadelphia.
Thanks to a scoring outburst by Jared McCain, who shot 5-8 for 11 points in the second quarter, the Sixers outscored Orlando 31-19 to tie the game up at halftime.
Wednesday’s matchup went down to the wire. In the third quarter, the Sixers and the Magic traded 24 points to keep the game knotted at 77 going into the fourth quarter.
The Sixers and the Magic’s matchup featured a controversial ending. As Tyrese Maxey had a chance to get off a game-tying shot with roughly five seconds left, the one-time All-Star guard looked to take advantage of a quick foul by going into a shooting motion. There was an incorrect no-call, and since Maxey’s shot didn’t fall successfully, the Sixers ended up coming up short.
Orlando defeated Philadelphia 106-102. The Sixers were knocked down to 5-15 on the year. Meanwhile, the Magic improved to 16-8.
Game Details
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic
Date: Friday, December 6, 2024
Time: 7 PM ET.
Location: Wells Fargo Center
Betting Odds
Spread: Magic -3
Moneyline: PHI +132, ORL -156
Total O/U: 209.5
*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Prediction
Spread: Magic -3
Moneyline: ORL -154
Total O/U: OVER 209.5