Betting Odds & Prediction for 76ers vs Magic on Friday

The Philadelphia 76ers will host the Orlando Magic on Friday.

Justin Grasso

Dec 4, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared McCain (20) dribbles the ball against Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Dec 4, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared McCain (20) dribbles the ball against Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
The Orlando Magic and the Philadelphia 76ers will battle it out once again on Friday night for the finale of their two-game series in South Philly.

Not only did the Sixers roll without the seven-time All-Star center Joel Embiid, but the star forward Paul George got the night off as well.

On the second night of a back-to-back set, the Sixers got off to a slow start in the first quarter. Early on, they trailed by 15 points. However, a big second quarter was in store for Philadelphia.

Thanks to a scoring outburst by Jared McCain, who shot 5-8 for 11 points in the second quarter, the Sixers outscored Orlando 31-19 to tie the game up at halftime.

Wednesday’s matchup went down to the wire. In the third quarter, the Sixers and the Magic traded 24 points to keep the game knotted at 77 going into the fourth quarter.

The Sixers and the Magic’s matchup featured a controversial ending. As Tyrese Maxey had a chance to get off a game-tying shot with roughly five seconds left, the one-time All-Star guard looked to take advantage of a quick foul by going into a shooting motion. There was an incorrect no-call, and since Maxey’s shot didn’t fall successfully, the Sixers ended up coming up short.

Orlando defeated Philadelphia 106-102. The Sixers were knocked down to 5-15 on the year. Meanwhile, the Magic improved to 16-8.

Dec 4, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) controls the ball against Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared McCain (20) during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic

Date: Friday, December 6, 2024

Time: 7 PM ET.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

Betting Odds

Spread: Magic -3

Moneyline: PHI +132, ORL -156

Total O/U: 209.5

*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Prediction

Spread: Magic -3

Moneyline: ORL -154

Total O/U: OVER 209.5

