Betting Odds & Prediction for 76ers vs Nets on Friday
The Philadelphia 76ers have a lot of work to do. So far, they’ve struggled to get on the right track this season. They seem to be hitting a low point this week.
On Monday, the Sixers held an early double-digit lead over the Miami Heat. By the time they got to the third quarter, they not only lost the lead but ended up collecting a big loss to issue them their fourth-straight.
The team hoped to sort its issues out ahead of Wednesday’s matchup against a shorthanded Memphis Grizzlies squad. For the first time this season, the Sixers rolled out the All-Star trio of Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid, and Paul George.
Unfortunately, the Sixers didn’t get the results they were searching for, as they came up short once again.
With five losses in a row, the Sixers dropped to 2-12 on the year. They sit in the Eastern Conference’s 15th seed, trailing the rebuilding organizations such as the Washington Wizards and the Charlotte Hornets.
On Friday, the Sixers will take on a 6-9 Brooklyn Nets team while shorthanded. As the nine-time All-Star Paul George went out with an injury in the third quarter of Wednesday’s game in Memphis, the Sixers found out he was dealing with a bone bruise in his knee once again. He is set to miss at least two games.
Game Details
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets
Date: Friday, November 21, 2024
Time: 7 PM ET.
Location: Wells Fargo Center
Betting Odds
Spread: Sixers -6
Moneyline: PHI -255, BKN +210
Total O/U: 216
Prediction
Spread: BKN +6
Moneyline: PHI -255
Total O/U: UNDER 216