Betting Odds & Prediction for 76ers vs Nets on Friday

The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.

Nov 19, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) controls the ball against Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton (33) during the third quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The Philadelphia 76ers have a lot of work to do. So far, they’ve struggled to get on the right track this season. They seem to be hitting a low point this week.

On Monday, the Sixers held an early double-digit lead over the Miami Heat. By the time they got to the third quarter, they not only lost the lead but ended up collecting a big loss to issue them their fourth-straight.

The team hoped to sort its issues out ahead of Wednesday’s matchup against a shorthanded Memphis Grizzlies squad. For the first time this season, the Sixers rolled out the All-Star trio of Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid, and Paul George.

Unfortunately, the Sixers didn’t get the results they were searching for, as they came up short once again.

With five losses in a row, the Sixers dropped to 2-12 on the year. They sit in the Eastern Conference’s 15th seed, trailing the rebuilding organizations such as the Washington Wizards and the Charlotte Hornets.

On Friday, the Sixers will take on a 6-9 Brooklyn Nets team while shorthanded. As the nine-time All-Star Paul George went out with an injury in the third quarter of Wednesday’s game in Memphis, the Sixers found out he was dealing with a bone bruise in his knee once again. He is set to miss at least two games.

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets

Date: Friday, November 21, 2024

Time: 7 PM ET.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

Betting Odds

Spread: Sixers -6

Moneyline: PHI -255, BKN +210

Total O/U: 216

*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Prediction

Spread: BKN +6

Moneyline: PHI -255

Total O/U: UNDER 216

