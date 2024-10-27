Betting Odds & Prediction for 76ers vs Pacers on Sunday
At the start of the 2024-2025 NBA season, the Philadelphia 76ers are struggling probably more than they’ve anticipated. Going into a Sunday afternoon matchup against the Indiana Pacers, the Sixers are in danger of dropping to 0-3 to close out the opening week.
Key absences have been the main story for the Sixers to begin the year. After missing the seven-time All-Star Joel Embiid for the entire six-game preseason run, the 76ers ruled out the big man for the first three games of the season as he’s still getting into optimal shape to play.
Missing Embiid for small stretches this season was expected, as the center is set to have a strict injury management plan in place. That’s why the Sixers were willing to invest so much into the other All-Stars, Tyrese Maxey and Paul George.
Unfortunately, just one of those players has been on the court for the first two outings.
Paul George suffered a setback during his second preseason game with the Sixers against the Atlanta Hawks. A hyperextended knee took him off the court for two quarters. A bone bruise diagnosis ended his preseason prematurely and prevented him from making his official Sixers debut for two games.
Like Embiid, George will miss his third game in a row against the Pacers on Sunday.
Once again, the Sixers are relying heavily on Tyrese Maxey to lead them to victory. While Maxey’s current usage would be on a career-high pace, the young veteran guard’s efficiency hasn’t been up to par.
Through 260 games, Maxey has averaged 47 percent from the field, and knocked down 40 percent of his threes. He started the year off in a slump, averaging just 30 percent from the field and less than 20 percent from three. Two games is way too small of a sample size to hit the panic button on Maxey, but it’s fair to say the guard could use some help to get him back on track.
With Embiid and George out for another outing on Sunday, the Sixers will need all hands on deck to avoid going winless through one week.
Game Details
Philadelphia 76ers vs Indiana Pacers
Date: Sunday, October 27, 2024
Time: 3:30 PM ET.
Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Betting Odds
Spread: Pacers -8
Moneyline: IND -320, PHI +260
Total O/U: 228.5
*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Prediction
Spread: Sixers +8
Moneyline: IND -320
Total O/U: UNDER 227.5