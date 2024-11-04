Betting Odds & Prediction for 76ers vs Suns on Monday
This week, the Philadelphia 76ers hope to get on track after a tough start to the 2024-2025 NBA season. On Monday, they’ll begin a road trip with a matchup against the Phoenix Suns.
Through their first five games, the Sixers have just one win on their record. While they expected a tough stretch in the absence of the All-Stars Joel Embiid and Paul George, they probably didn’t anticipate winning just 20 percent of their games through the first two weeks.
Yet, here they are.
On Saturday, the Sixers hosted Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies. Coming off of a disappointing loss against the Detroit Pistons, the Sixers struggled to bounce back against the Grizzlies, who dominated them on the boards, which has been a trend in recent games.
At this point, it’s clear the Sixers need reinforcements. They hope to get one on Monday against the Grizzlies, as Paul George has been upgraded to questionable on the injury report against the Suns.
Reports suggest that George is likely on the path to debuting on Monday. The Sixers hope the return of the nine-time All-Star can instantly help them turn things around after struggling lately. The veteran forward will likely be a game-time decision.
Game Details
Philadelphia 76ers vs Phoenix Suns
Date: Monday, November 3, 2024
Time: 10:15 PM ET
Location: Footprint Center
Betting Odds
Spread: Suns -7.5
Moneyline: PHI +260, PHX -320
Total O/U: 227
*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Prediction
Spread: 76ers +7.5
Moneyline: PHX -320
Total O/U: UNDER 227