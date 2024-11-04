All 76ers

Betting Odds & Prediction for 76ers vs Suns on Monday

The Philadelphia 76ers will face the Phoenix Suns on Monday.

Justin Grasso

Nov 4, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) reaches for the ball against Phoenix Suns forward Drew Eubanks (14) in the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Nov 4, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) reaches for the ball against Phoenix Suns forward Drew Eubanks (14) in the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
In this story:

This week, the Philadelphia 76ers hope to get on track after a tough start to the 2024-2025 NBA season. On Monday, they’ll begin a road trip with a matchup against the Phoenix Suns.

Through their first five games, the Sixers have just one win on their record. While they expected a tough stretch in the absence of the All-Stars Joel Embiid and Paul George, they probably didn’t anticipate winning just 20 percent of their games through the first two weeks.

Yet, here they are.

On Saturday, the Sixers hosted Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies. Coming off of a disappointing loss against the Detroit Pistons, the Sixers struggled to bounce back against the Grizzlies, who dominated them on the boards, which has been a trend in recent games.

At this point, it’s clear the Sixers need reinforcements. They hope to get one on Monday against the Grizzlies, as Paul George has been upgraded to questionable on the injury report against the Suns.

Reports suggest that George is likely on the path to debuting on Monday. The Sixers hope the return of the nine-time All-Star can instantly help them turn things around after struggling lately. The veteran forward will likely be a game-time decision.

Paul George facing the Suns.
Apr 9, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) posts up against LA Clippers forward Paul George (13) during the fourth quarter at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs Phoenix Suns

Date: Monday, November 3, 2024

Time: 10:15 PM ET

Location: Footprint Center

Betting Odds

Spread: Suns -7.5

Moneyline: PHI +260, PHX -320

Total O/U: 227

*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Prediction

Spread: 76ers +7.5

Moneyline: PHX -320

Total O/U: UNDER 227

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News