All 76ers

Betting Odds & Prediction for Philadelphia 76ers vs Bucks

The Philadelphia 76ers will face the Bucks on Sunday.

Justin Grasso

Oct 23, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) and Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) in action during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Oct 23, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) and Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) in action during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

On Saturday night, the Philadelphia 76ers fired up a tough road trip, beginning against the Indiana Pacers. To conclude their back-to-back set, the Sixers will pay a visit to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Saturday’s game was difficult to navigate, considering the Sixers remained without a handful of important players. As expected, the star center Joel Embiid did not suit up, as he’s been ruled out for the entire road stint at this point due to knee swelling.

The Sixers remained without some key role players, such as Kyle Lowry and Caleb Martin. In addition, the nine-time All-Star forward Paul George was downgraded ahead of the game and did not get the nod to play due to a groin injury.

Along with the absence of George, the Sixers faced the absence of Guerschon Yabusele. All season long, Yabusele has been one of the most consistent players on the roster from a health and performance standpoint.

After adding Yabusele over the summer, following a contract buyout from Real Madrid, the former Boston Celtics forward has been a major contributor to a rather disappointing season.

In 39 games, Yabusele averaged 10 points, five rebounds, and two assists. He’s been shooting 51 percent from the field and 40 percent from three on four attempts per game.

Saturday night’s game marked the first time Yabusele missed a matchup for the Sixers this year.

Philadelphia simply didn’t have enough to compete with the Indiana Pacers, who have been heating up lately. As a result, the Sixers dropped the matchup 115-102. Philly now has five losses, dropping to 15-25 on the season. They have a quick turnaround and are set to take on the 23-17 Milwaukee Bucks, who have won their last three games on Sunday night.

The 76ers are set to face the Bucks.
Oct 23, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) drives for a shot against Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks

Date: Sunday, January 19, 2025

Time: 7 PM ET

Location: Fiserv Forum

Betting Odds

Spread: Bucks -10.5

Moneyline: PHI +400, MIL -520

Total O/U: 220.5

*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Prediction

Spread: 76ers +10.5

Moneyline: MIL -520

Total O/U: UNDER 220.5

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News