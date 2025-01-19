Betting Odds & Prediction for Philadelphia 76ers vs Bucks
On Saturday night, the Philadelphia 76ers fired up a tough road trip, beginning against the Indiana Pacers. To conclude their back-to-back set, the Sixers will pay a visit to the Milwaukee Bucks.
Saturday’s game was difficult to navigate, considering the Sixers remained without a handful of important players. As expected, the star center Joel Embiid did not suit up, as he’s been ruled out for the entire road stint at this point due to knee swelling.
The Sixers remained without some key role players, such as Kyle Lowry and Caleb Martin. In addition, the nine-time All-Star forward Paul George was downgraded ahead of the game and did not get the nod to play due to a groin injury.
Along with the absence of George, the Sixers faced the absence of Guerschon Yabusele. All season long, Yabusele has been one of the most consistent players on the roster from a health and performance standpoint.
After adding Yabusele over the summer, following a contract buyout from Real Madrid, the former Boston Celtics forward has been a major contributor to a rather disappointing season.
In 39 games, Yabusele averaged 10 points, five rebounds, and two assists. He’s been shooting 51 percent from the field and 40 percent from three on four attempts per game.
Saturday night’s game marked the first time Yabusele missed a matchup for the Sixers this year.
Philadelphia simply didn’t have enough to compete with the Indiana Pacers, who have been heating up lately. As a result, the Sixers dropped the matchup 115-102. Philly now has five losses, dropping to 15-25 on the season. They have a quick turnaround and are set to take on the 23-17 Milwaukee Bucks, who have won their last three games on Sunday night.
Game Details
Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks
Date: Sunday, January 19, 2025
Time: 7 PM ET
Location: Fiserv Forum
Betting Odds
Spread: Bucks -10.5
Moneyline: PHI +400, MIL -520
Total O/U: 220.5
*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Prediction
Spread: 76ers +10.5
Moneyline: MIL -520
Total O/U: UNDER 220.5