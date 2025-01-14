Betting Odds & Prediction for Philadelphia 76ers vs OKC Thunder
A tough stretch for the Philadelphia 76ers continues on Tuesday night as they open up a back-to-back set in South Philly on Tuesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Two weeks into the new year, the Sixers have just a pair of wins to show for. They managed to dominate a shorthanded rebuilding Brooklyn Nets team on the road and barely squeezed out a victory over the Washington Wizards at home last week.
Last Friday, the Sixers failed to build a winning streak after the win over DC. Taking on a Zion Williamson-less New Orleans Pelicans squad, who held just seven wins on the year at the time, the Sixers nearly lost by double-digits in what many considered to be their worst loss of the year.
On Sunday night, the Sixers followed up with their fourth and final matchup against the Orlando Magic on the road. Heading into that game, the Sixers had an opportunity to split the series. When they faced the Magic on December 6 at home, Philly collected a 102-94 victory.
All was going well for the most part, but the Sixers dropped the ball late in the game. They suffered a 104-99 loss against Orlando to take on their second-straight loss.
The last time the Sixers were at home, they hosted the Western Conference’s worst team. On Tuesday, the top-seeded Thunder come to town with an 84 percent win percentage.
At this point in the year, the Thunder have 32 wins and just six losses. They’ve won nine of their last 10 and are on a two-game victory streak.
The struggling Sixers face some key injuries heading into the matchup. Beyond the expected absences of Jared McCain and KJ Martin, the Sixers will continue missing the veterans Andre Drummond, Kyle Lowry, and Joel Embiid.
Meanwhile, Caleb Martin is in danger of being sidelined as he deals with right groin soreness.
Game Details
Philadelphia 76ers vs Oklahoma City Thunder
Date: Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Time: 7 PM ET.
Location: Wells Fargo Center
Betting Odds
Spread: Thunder -10.5
Moneyline: OKC -480, PHI +380
Total O/U: 218.5
*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Prediction
Spread: Thunder -10.5
Moneyline: OKC -480
Total O/U: OVER 218.5