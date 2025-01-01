All 76ers

Betting Odds & Prediction for Philadelphia 76ers vs Sacramento Kings

The Philadelphia 76ers will pay a visit to the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday.

Justin Grasso

Mar 25, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) drives to the basket against Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (10) during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
On Wednesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers will ring in the new year with a matchup against the Sacramento Kings. They’ll get an opportunity to extend their most impressive streak of wins yet.

After a slow start to the 2024-2025 NBA season, the Sixers are finding themselves hit their stride. As January is here, the 76ers closed out December on a four-game win streak. They’ve now won eight games over their last ten outings.

Still, the Sixers are on the outside of the playoff picture looking in. They have a 13-17 record, placing them behind the Detroit Pistons.

Wednesday night could be a great opportunity for the Sixers to keep the ball rolling. Lately, the Sacramento Kings have run into plenty of issues for themselves. They have a 14-19 record, which places them 12th in the Western Conference. Although they won their most recent game, the Kings are just 4-6 over their last ten outings.

At this point in the year, Sacramento is dealing with a major adjustment. After a fifth-straight loss against the Pistons a couple of games ago, the Kings suddenly decided to move on from their head coach, Mike Brown. With a sudden change in play, Sacramento is moving with a key adjustment on the fly.

Mar 25, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) dribbles the ball against Sacramento Kings guard Keon Ellis (23) during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs Sacramento Kings

Date: Wednesday, January 1, 2025

Time: 10 PM ET.

Location: Golden 1 Center

Betting Odds

Spread: Kings -6.5

Moneyline: SAC -250, PHI +205

Total O/U: 223.5

*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Prediction

Spread: 76ers +6.5

Moneyline: SAC -250

Total O/U: 223.5

