Betting Odds & Prediction for Philadelphia 76ers vs Sacramento Kings
On Wednesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers will ring in the new year with a matchup against the Sacramento Kings. They’ll get an opportunity to extend their most impressive streak of wins yet.
After a slow start to the 2024-2025 NBA season, the Sixers are finding themselves hit their stride. As January is here, the 76ers closed out December on a four-game win streak. They’ve now won eight games over their last ten outings.
Still, the Sixers are on the outside of the playoff picture looking in. They have a 13-17 record, placing them behind the Detroit Pistons.
Wednesday night could be a great opportunity for the Sixers to keep the ball rolling. Lately, the Sacramento Kings have run into plenty of issues for themselves. They have a 14-19 record, which places them 12th in the Western Conference. Although they won their most recent game, the Kings are just 4-6 over their last ten outings.
At this point in the year, Sacramento is dealing with a major adjustment. After a fifth-straight loss against the Pistons a couple of games ago, the Kings suddenly decided to move on from their head coach, Mike Brown. With a sudden change in play, Sacramento is moving with a key adjustment on the fly.
Game Details
Philadelphia 76ers vs Sacramento Kings
Date: Wednesday, January 1, 2025
Time: 10 PM ET.
Location: Golden 1 Center
Betting Odds
Spread: Kings -6.5
Moneyline: SAC -250, PHI +205
Total O/U: 223.5
*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Prediction
Spread: 76ers +6.5
Moneyline: SAC -250
Total O/U: 223.5