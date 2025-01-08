Betting Odds & Prediction for Philadelphia 76ers vs Wizards
Following a tough loss at home against the Phoenix Suns, the Philadelphia 76ers will be back on the floor on Wednesday night to host the Washington Wizards.
Once again, the Sixers plan to roll shorthanded. The veteran center Joel Embiid continues dealing with a foot sprain, which will affect his availability for Wednesday’s action.
The Sixers also anticipate the absence of their nine-time All-Star forward, Paul George. According to the injury report, George is dealing with left groin tightness.
At this stage in the season, the Sixers are still climbing out of a tough spot. After having one of the most disappointing starts in the NBA, the Sixers bounced back and got on the right track as they found consistency in the health department.
Unfortunately, the Sixers have been dealing with some key absences lately, leaving them to lose three of their last five games. After a double-digit loss on their home court against the Suns, the Sixers dropped to 14-20 on the season. They are just outside of the Play-In picture, trailing the 10th-placed Chicago Bulls by two games.
Wednesday’s game should be on the lighter side for Philadelphia, as they host a rebuilding Washington Wizards squad. At 6-28 on the year, the Wizards are currently stuck in place behind the Toronto Raptors and the Charlotte Hornets.
The outing between the Sixers and the Wizards will be their first set of action against each other this year. Last season, the Sixers swept the Wizards with four wins in a row. Heading into Wednesday’s game, the Sixers are looking to extend their streak over the Wizards by five games.
Game Details
Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards
Date: Wednesday, January 8, 2025
Time: 7:00 PM ET
Location: Wells Fargo Center
Betting Odds
Spread: 76ers -10.5
Moneyline: PHI -490, WAS +380
Total O/U: 218.5
*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Prediction
Spread: Wizards +10.5
Moneyline: PHI -490
Total O/U: OVER 218.5