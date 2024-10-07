All 76ers

Betting Odds, How to Watch 76ers vs. Breakers Preseason Opener

The Philadelphia 76ers will face the New Zealand Breakers on Monday.

Justin Grasso

Apr 4, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) hands the ball to guard Tyrese Maxey (0) during the first half against the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
Last week, the Philadelphia 76ers spent time in the Bahamas for a drama-free training camp.

For players like Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, they were in much better spirits than years past as they didn’t have any holdouts serving as a potential distraction heading into the new year.

In addition, the Sixers also have some exciting new additions, including the nine-time All-Star wing, Paul George. After George declined his player option for the 2024-2025, and opted against a return to the Los Angeles Clippers on a different deal, he hit the free agency market.

The Sixers made a successful pitch to PG and won the star’s sweepstakes. Now, the Sixers have a new star trio, linking George with Maxey and Embiid. While the playing statuses of the three stars aren’t clear heading into Monday night, there is a chance George could make his Sixers preseason debut against the New Zealand Breakers.

The last time the Sixers played was during the 2024 NBA Playoffs. In a first-round series against the New York Knicks, the 76ers fell short in six games. With many contracts coming off the books, big changes were expected to take place throughout the course of the summer.

Over the past week, the Sixers worked on building some new chemistry as they prepare for a long journey in 2024-2025. It all starts with a battle against the Breakers on Monday.

Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey could play in the 76ers' preseason opener against the Breakers.
Apr 6, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) and center Joel Embiid (21) talk as they walk off the court at half time against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

76ers vs. Breakers: Game Details

Preseason Game 1

Date: Monday, October 7, 2024

Time: 7 PM ET.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live Stream: CLICK HERE

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -34.5

Moneyline: N/A

Total O/U: 208.5

Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

