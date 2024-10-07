Betting Odds, How to Watch 76ers vs. Breakers Preseason Opener
Last week, the Philadelphia 76ers spent time in the Bahamas for a drama-free training camp.
For players like Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, they were in much better spirits than years past as they didn’t have any holdouts serving as a potential distraction heading into the new year.
In addition, the Sixers also have some exciting new additions, including the nine-time All-Star wing, Paul George. After George declined his player option for the 2024-2025, and opted against a return to the Los Angeles Clippers on a different deal, he hit the free agency market.
The Sixers made a successful pitch to PG and won the star’s sweepstakes. Now, the Sixers have a new star trio, linking George with Maxey and Embiid. While the playing statuses of the three stars aren’t clear heading into Monday night, there is a chance George could make his Sixers preseason debut against the New Zealand Breakers.
The last time the Sixers played was during the 2024 NBA Playoffs. In a first-round series against the New York Knicks, the 76ers fell short in six games. With many contracts coming off the books, big changes were expected to take place throughout the course of the summer.
Over the past week, the Sixers worked on building some new chemistry as they prepare for a long journey in 2024-2025. It all starts with a battle against the Breakers on Monday.
76ers vs. Breakers: Game Details
Preseason Game 1
Date: Monday, October 7, 2024
Time: 7 PM ET.
Location: Wells Fargo Center
How to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Live Stream: CLICK HERE
Game Odds
Spread: Sixers -34.5
Moneyline: N/A
Total O/U: 208.5
