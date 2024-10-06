Paul George Unsure of his 76ers Preseason Debut Date
All week long, the Philadelphia 76ers have been battling in training camp and getting prepared for the 2024-2025 NBA season. The team’s new All-Star addition, Paul George, has been a full participant through the first few days.
Next week, the Sixers will begin their preseason against the New Zealand Breakers. While George has been getting into shape ahead of the new year, he seems unsure about his debut coming as early as Monday.
“I’m not sure when that time will be,” George told reporters on Friday regarding his preseason debut date. “Just kind of taking it one day at a time and getting myself prepared for the regular season.”
Nick Nurse and the Sixers have a few days to figure it out. As excited as the team may be for George to share the floor with his new teammates, the Sixers have a long season ahead. Considering George has been in the league for over a decade, the Sixers don’t need to rush him out to see what he brings to the table.
The Sixers have been taking it slow with select veterans in training camp. Beyond George, the team’s All-Star center, Joel Embiid, has been a limited participant as he sat out during the team’s scrimmages through the first few days.
Fortunately, Embiid isn’t dealing with any setbacks. The Sixers are simply taking it slow and avoiding early injuries and fatigues for the big man who had a busy summer filled with play for Team USA at the Paris Olympics.
Since Embiid is easing his way into scrimmage action, his status for Monday’s preseason opener seems up in the air. If George and Embiid don’t make their debuts against the Breakers, they have a handful of games to target before the late October opener against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Next Friday, the Sixers will pay a visit to the Minnesota Timberwolves at a neutral site. The following night, they’ll visit the Boston Celtics. From October 14 to 18, they’ll have games against the Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, and the Orlando Magic.
