Boston Celtics ‘Listening on Calls’ For Two-Time All-Star, Former 76er
A top defensive specialist may be on the trade market this summer. NBA Insider Jake Fischer stated that the Boston Celtics are “most definitely listening on calls for” guard Jrue Holiday. This season, Holiday averaged 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists over 62 games. He was awarded this year’s NBA Sportsmanship award.
With a core of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis, Derrick White, and Holiday, Boston will likely move a few key pieces due to financial constraints. Much of Boston’s lineup has circulated in the trade rumor mill, due to a disappointing second-round playoff exit from the New York Knicks, but Holiday stands out as a plausibility due to his age. The 35-year-old is set to earn $32.4 million next season.
Holiday was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2009 NBA Draft. After leaving Philadelphia in 2013, the two-time All-Star went on to win an NBA championship with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021 and with the Celtics in 2024.
Due to Holiday's contract, Philadelphia will likely not pursue a reunion with the six-time NBA All-Defensive selection. While there are many upsides to Holiday’s skillset, it would be hard to justify his place in the salary sheet among Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey.
As suggested by NBA analyst Jake Weinbach, a few leading destinations for Holiday include the Los Angeles Clippers, Dallas Mavericks, and Sacramento Kings. Either of these teams would bring Holiday out of the Eastern Conference. Also, one of Philadelphia’s top divisional rivals would lose a key defender from their rotation.