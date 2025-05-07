Bucks Analyst Explodes Over 76ers Mock Trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo
Coming off such a disappointing season, the Philadelphia 76ers are expected to be very active this offseason in hopes of getting the franchise back on track. As hypothetical trades start to get thrown around, one radio host erupted over a hypothetical deal for Giannis Antetokounmpo.
While hosting his daily morning show for ESPN Milwaukee, Gabe Neitzel broke down an NBA mock trade that he came across. In the scenario, the Sixers part with Paul George, Jared McCain and four first-round picks to bring in the two-time MVP. Following an underwhelming season that ended with an early playoff exit, Giannis' name has started to get tossed around as the next big star on the move.
To put it simply, Neitzel was far from pleased with this laid out trade for Giannis. He feels it would be incredibly foolish for the Bucks to trade their superstar talent for a package centered around an aging star with an unflattering injury history.
"Guess what, you're not getting Giannis on a discount," Neitzel said. "You're not gonna get Giannis for your discarded scrap heap Paul George crap of a contract. Ain't happening."
Fresh off signing a four-year max contract, PG's first year in Philly did not go how he might have hoped. He ended up playing in just 41 games before being shut down, averaging 16.2 PPG, 5.3 RPG and 4.3 APG in that time. Seeing that he dealt with multiple ailments that left him sidelined last season, it's hard to assume the nine-time All-Star will have much value in the trade market this summer.
If the Bucks did decide to make Giannis available, Daryl Morey is surely a GM who will call and do his due diligence. That said, it's highly unlikely the Sixers could put together an enticing enough package to compete with the plethora of teams that would be interested.