Caleb Martin’s Playing Status for 76ers-Raptors Revealed
The Philadelphia 76ers’ matchup against the Toronto Raptors on Friday night will miss a handful of players on each side. Sixers forward Caleb Martin was in danger of being in that company.
Heading into the game, the Sixers added Martin to the injury report for the first time this season. According to the report, Martin is dealing with a calf contusion. While there was a slight chance he could miss the Friday night matchup, the team kept Martin’s status as probable.
As expected, Martin will get the nod to play. He’ll look to follow up with another decent showing after making his official 76ers debut on Wednesday night against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Shockingly, Sixers head coach Nick Nurse decided not to start Martin in Wednesday’s game. The emergence of KJ Martin over the offseason, along with liking Caleb Martin’s energy with the second unit was a reason Nurse leaned to that lineup.
However, the Sixers switched it up going into the second half against the Bucks. Instead of KJ Martin, the Sixers rolled with Caleb Martin at the start of the third quarter. Martin would end up appearing in 37 minutes on the night. He finished with 12 points, nine rebounds, and three assists.
With Martin set to play in Friday’s game against the Raptors, the Sixers are going to have Caleb Martin start. They shake up the lineup once again, not only by replacing KJ Martin, but Eric Gordon too. Kyle Lowry will get the nod to play over Gordon.
The Sixers and the Raptors will tip off at 7 PM ET.