Charles Barkley Sounds Off on Memphis Grizzlies Star Ja Morant
Over the past two weeks, Ja Morant has been one of the most talked about players in the NBA for his on-court celebrations. Among the latest to give their thoughts on the Memphis Grizzlies superstar guard is Philadelphia 76ers legend Charles Barkley.
Morant found himself facing an investigation from the league after doing a gun celebration aimed at the Golden State Warriors bench. They ended up finding the incident harmless, resulting in just a warning not to do it again. Morant did not heed this warning, as he got fined a few nights later for a similar celebration against the Miami Heat.
In light of this fine, the Grizzlies All-Star appears to have changed his way. He's broken out something new, throwing an imaginary grenade into the crowd after knocking down a three-point shot.
During a recent installment of Inside The NBA, Barkley and the rest of the cast touched on these antics involving Morant. The Hall of Fame forward stated that former head coach Taylor Jenkins is probably thankful he doesn't have to deal with situations like this anymore.
"I know one person happy right now," Barkley said. "Taylor Jenkins ain't got to deal with this crap. He going to get another job that he deserves and be like I don't have to deal with this immature stuff."
Jenkins was one of multiple shocking firings towards the end of the regular season. Despite being in the thick of the Western Conference playoff race, they decided to dismiss him as head coach after years on the job. Now, Memphis will attempt to make a deep postseason run under an interim coach.
Morant and the Grizzlies find themselves having to go through the play-in tournament to start their playoff journey. They'll square off against the Golden State Warriors to see who will be locked in as the No. 7 seed.