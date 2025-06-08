Dallas Mavericks Join Sixers in Working Out Former Lottery Pick

All 76ers

The Dallas Mavericks will join the Sixers in hosting Dennis Smith Jr.

Mar 24, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (20) and guard Dennis Smith Jr. (8) celebrate during the third quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
After spending the 2024-2025 season outside of the NBA, former lottery pick Dennis Smith Jr. is attempting to work his way back in. Lately, the 27-year-old guard has been gaining interest from multiple teams, including the Philadelphia 76ers.

Earlier this week, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Smith was headlining a list of veterans who were set to participate in a minicamp with the Sixers ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft. The workout isn’t out of the ordinary for the Sixers, who’ve worked out veteran free agents in the offseason in the past.

It seems the interest in Smith currently isn’t limited to Philadelphia. According to DLLS’s Kevin Gray Jr., the Dallas Mavericks intend to host Smith as well.

The Mavs are an organization Smith knows well. When the veteran guard was entering the NBA in 2017 out of NC State, he was called on by the Mavs with the ninth-overall pick.

Smith played in just two seasons with the Mavericks. After seeing the court for 32 games during his second season, Smith was moved to the New York Knicks. Since then, Smith has had stints with the Knicks, Detroit Pistons, Portland Trail Blazers, Charlotte Hornets, and the Brooklyn Nets.

During Smith’s most recent season with the Nets, he posted averages of seven points, three rebounds, and four assists. Last year, Smith teased a run in the NBA G League, but he ended up playing for Real Madrid instead.

Last year, the Sixers showed a willingness to give second chances to players who played outside of the league as they remained free agents in the US. They helped the revival of Guerschon Yabusele and saw flashes from Lonnie Walker IV. It’s unclear if Smith will get the same opportunity, but the veteran guard is generating some interest as the summer approaches.

