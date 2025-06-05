76ers Reportedly Working Out Former Mavericks Lottery Pick
As the Philadelphia 76ers prepare for the 2025 NBA Draft, the team isn’t just taking a look at the incoming player pool of rookies. According to a report, the Sixers are working out a handful of veterans, including the former Dallas Mavericks lottery pick, Dennis Smith Jr.
via @PompeyOnSixers: Former NBA lottery pick Dennis Smith Jr is working out for the #Sixers, according to sources. Smith is among several participants at the team’s two-day veteran minicamp.
Smith, a 27-year-old guard, entered the NBA in 2017. He was the ninth-overall pick coming out of NC State. At the time, Smith started in 32 games as a freshman in the NCAA. Seeing the court for 35 minutes per game, he averaged 18 points while knocking down 46 percent of his shots and 36 percent of his threes.
Along with his scoring at the college level, Smith came down with five rebounds per game, and dished out six assists per outing.
When the Mavericks went on the board at the 2017 NBA Draft, they called on Smith as their ninth-overall pick. As a rookie, Smith nearly started 70 games. He was in the Rookie of the Year running as he averaged 15 points, four rebounds, and five assists.
During his second season in Dallas, Smith spent 32 games with the Mavericks before getting traded to the New York Knicks. He was part of the package that helped the Mavs pair up Kristaps Porzingis and Luka Doncic.
Across three seasons in New York, Smith appeared on the court for just 58 games. Since his run with the Knicks, Smith has bounced around the league. In 2021, he was traded to the Detroit Pistons. Ahead of the 2021-2022 season, he signed with the Portland Trail Blazers.
Smith joined the Charlotte Hornets ahead of the 2022-2023 NBA season and played in 54 games. He finished up his last NBA stint with the Brooklyn Nets in 2023-2024. Last year, Smith played for Real Madrid in Spain, the former club of Sixers’ impending free agent, Guerschon Yabusele.
Along with Smith, the Sixers are hosting Eugene Omoruyi, Malcolm Hill, Adama Sanago, Alondes Williams, Malik Williams, Armando Bacot, Javonte Cooke, Judah Mintz, and Leaky Black, according to Keith Pompey.