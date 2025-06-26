Daryl Morey Gives Insight Into Ace Bailey's 76ers Workout Debacle
Wednesday night ended a whole month of speculation regarding what the Philadelphia 76ers were going to do with the third overall pick in the NBA draft. With their selection of VJ Edgecombe from Baylor University, the Sixers cut any ties to Rutgers University star Ace Bailey, who they had been tied to for several weeks going into the draft.
The ties remained even after the former Scarlet Knight had canceled a workout only a week prior to Wednesday night. While there was speculation regarding Bailey’s reasoning for rejecting the invitation correlating to a potential lack of playing time, Sixers’ President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey explained the front office’s side of the story, seeing it as a hazy exchange, but making it clear that the prospect’s camp stuck to their guns.
"It was pretty opaque, I spoke to the agents, so did Elton [Brand], so did Prosper [Karangwa], so did a lot of the key folks on our staff," Morey explained. "He didn't really work out with anybody, so that was just their plan, it was just their general plan."
Given that the Philadelphia front office landed their target in Edgecombe, and Bailey still landed in the lottery haven been selected by the Utah Jazz with the fifth pick, Morey holds no ill will towards the former Scarlet Knight, with his decision playing no role in the Sixers’ mindset going into Wednesday night.
"You know, I don't try to judge," Morey stated. "They were doing what they thought was best for them, we were doing what's best for us, and it had no impact on the decision."