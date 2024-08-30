Daryl Morey’s Social Media Post After Sixers’ Latest Addition
At last, Guerschon Yabusele is a member of the Philadelphia 76ers.
For weeks, the veteran forward was expected to reach a deal with the Sixers after a standout summer at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Despite being an NBA free agent, Yabusele was still under contract in Spain with Real Madrid. He couldn’t sign with a new team unless a buyout was settled.
It took some time, but Yabusele was finally released from his contract with Real Madrid. Not long after, the veteran forward was officially announced as the newest member of the Sixers.
Once it became official, 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey made his standard social media post, welcoming the 28-year-old French forward.
Showing off Yabusele’s highlights, Morey and the Sixers are clearly excited to bring on the Olympic standout. With France matching up against Joel Embiid and Team USA for the gold medal game, NBA fans across the globe saw what Yabusele brings to the table when the lights are bright.
Overall, Yabusele averaged 14 points and three rebounds while making over 50 percent of his field goals at the 2024 Olympics. With Real Madrid last season, he produced ten points per game on 53 percent shooting while collecting four rebounds per outing. Yabusele leaves Spain with seven titles, including a Euro Cup win, a Copa del Rey victory, two league titles, and three Spanish Super Cup victories.
Now, Yabusele searches for another shot in the NBA. His first opportunity came back in 2017 after he was selected 16th overall one year prior by the Boston Celtics. After two seasons, Yabusele was waived. After getting several seasons of experience beyond the NBA, he returns to fight for a reserve role on the 76ers.
