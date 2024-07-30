Daryl Morey, Sixers Officially Announce Signing of Veteran Guard
After clearing NBA waivers, the veteran guard Reggie Jackson officially became a free agent this week. As expected, Jackson signed with the Philadelphia 76ers.
On Tuesday, Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey officially announced the acquisition of Jackson, who joins the team after a stint with the Denver Nuggets.
The Sixers look forward to adding Jackson to their second unit, as he brings plenty of experience to the table.
“Reggie is a playoff-tested veteran who brings leadership and experience to our backcourt,” said Daryl Morey. “He’s been a dynamic offensive player throughout his 13 seasons in the league.”
Jackson, a former first-round pick in 2011, started his NBA career with the Oklahoma City Thunder. During his fourth season in OKC, Jackson found himself moved to the Detroit Pistons.
After finishing the 2014-2015 season with the Pistons, Jackson returned to Detroit on a brand new five-year contract. With the Pistons, Jackson established himself as a productive starting guard in the NBA, notching a career-high 19 points per game during his first full season in Detroit.
By 2019-2020, Jackson’s time in Detroit concluded with a contract buyout. When he hit the open market, Jackson joined the LA Clippers. He ended up spending four seasons with the Clippers before getting traded and waived. In 2022-2023, Jackson joined the Denver Nuggets for a 16-game run in the regular season. He was a part of the Nuggets’ 2023 championship run.
Last season, Jackson played all 82 games for the Nuggets, averaging 22 minutes of playing time. He remained productive in a bench role, averaging ten points and four assists on 36 percent shooting.
Although Jackson planned to return to the Nuggets for another season by picking up his player option, the veteran guard was traded to the Charlotte Hornets. Once again, Jackson agreed to a buyout with Charlotte.
Jackson joins the Sixers with over 850 games of experience and nearly 90 postseason appearances. Throughout his career, Jackson averaged 13 points and four assists on 35 percent shooting from deep in the regular season.
When it comes to the postseason, Jackson has produced 11 points per game. From deep, he knocked down 39 percent of his shots.
