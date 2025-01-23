All 76ers

Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic Has Message for Joel Embiid

Nikola Jokic spoke about Joel Embiid on Tuesday night.

Justin Grasso

Jan 16, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) hugs and talks with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) after the game at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Another matchup between the Denver Nuggets and the Philadelphia 76ers went by that didn’t involve a duel of the two MVP bigs, Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic.

For the league, it was disappointing as Adam Silver’s Association has leaned into the Jokic-Embiid rivalry. For Jokic, his matchup against the Sixers was just another game.

“I really don’t care who is on the other side,” the All-Star center told reporters, according to The Denver Post.

“I just want to win. So it’s not something that I’m thinking about.”

Joel Embiid and Nikola Joki
Jan 27, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) after the game at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Embiid and Jokic faced off last a little over one year ago in Philadelphia. The last time Embiid took on the Nuggets on the road was during the 2019-2020 NBA season.

When the Sixers paid a visit to Jokic and the Nuggets on Tuesday night, Embiid was ruled out due to knee soreness. It’s been weeks since the Sixers rolled out Embiid, and the setback lingers.

For the home crowd on Tuesday night, another Embiid absence called for chants, questioning the center’s whereabouts and raining on the Sixers’ parade as they suffered yet another loss.

For Jokic, it wasn’t a moment where he felt the need to lean into it all. Instead, the center had a positive message for Embiid after the matchup.

“My wish is that he recovers really well because he’s missing a lot of games this year,” Jokic told reporters.

“I think he’s a great athlete, and I think he’s a great basketball player. … It’s a joy to watch him play, with how dominant he is.”

After appearing in just 39 games last season due to a knee injury, Embiid looked to take it easy this year by having scheduled rest games as part of an injury management plan.

Not only did Embiid suffer two other setbacks throughout the year, but rest hasn’t helped the big man avoid soreness and swelling throughout the season.

When Embiid played in four out of five games in November, he missed six matchups in a row due to swelling. A recent six-game absence was due to a foot sprain, according to the team, but Embiid’s absence over the last three games was a result of swelling.

The Sixers hope to have Embiid back as early as Friday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers. If not, he could target Saturday’s outing against the Chicago Bulls.

