Devin Booker Passes Sixers Guard on NBA All-Time Scoring List
Since entering the NBA back in 2015, Devin Booker has blossomed into an elite scoring talent. Now in the prime of his career, the All-Star guard continues to steadily climb the all-time points list.
The Phoenix Suns have fallen drastically short of expectations this season, but Booker continues to be one of the top talents in the league at the guard position. Through 72 appearances this year, the four-time All-Star is averaging 25.9 PPG, 4.1 RPG, and 7.0 APG.
On Friday night, Booker and the Suns found themselves taking on the reigning champion Boston Celtics in a late-season matchup. Despite a 37-point eruption from their homegrown talent, Phoenix was still on the wrong end of a blowout loss.
While Booker wasn't able to lead his team to a victory with this performance, he did manage to climb the all-time scoring list. He is on the cusp of cracking the top 100, recently passing Philadelphia 76ers guard Kyle Lowry and Hall of Fame forward James Worthy.
Lowry, weeks removed from his 39th birthday, is still keeping his NBA career alive. That said, the wear and tear of a long career seems to be catching up to him.
After having an impressive run with the Sixers at the end of last year, the team decided to bring back the former champion in free agency. However, Lowry's first full season with his hometown team has not panned out how he might have hoped. He is one of many players on the roster to deal with injury, being sidelined for months with a hip ailment.
Lowry got injured back in February during a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. He managed to make his return last week, logging 16 minutes against the New York Knicks on April 1st. After this, Lowry found himself sidelined again for the Sixers' last two matchups leading up to Monday's game.
In total, Lowry has averaged 3.9 PPG, 1.9 RPG, and 2.8 APG in 34 appearances for this Sixers this season.
