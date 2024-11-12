Did Paul George Dodge Injury Report vs Knicks After Last Game's Scare?
During the first half of the Philadelphia 76ers’ Sunday night matchup against the Charlotte Hornets, Paul George had another injury scare.
After getting hit in the face, the veteran forward was down for a bit, halting the game action as he received attention from the medical staff.
George would get up and return to the Sixers’ bench for a moment before ultimately deciding to stay in the game. At that point, it seemed he dodged another injury.
Following Sunday’s game, George acknowledged the quick in-game setback. He stated that he was poked in the eye, which messed with his vision temporarily. After the game, George received minor treatment on his eye to ensure he wouldn’t have any issues moving forward.
Fortunately, George won’t be experiencing any setbacks heading into Tuesday’s game against the New York Knicks. The nine-time All-Star avoided the injury report once again.
Since the preseason, the Sixers have had to be cautious with George. During his second outing, he hyperextended his knee in a matchup against the Atlanta Hawks. The veteran forward was later diagnosed with a bone bruise.
As a result, George didn’t make his debut with the Sixers when they fired up the regular season last month. He missed a handful of games as he recovered and ramped up.
Last Monday, George officially debuted against the Phoenix Suns. He checked in for 31 minutes, scoring 15 points on 29 percent shooting from the field. Over the next two games, George would play for only a little over 20 minutes in each matchup. He totaled 27 points over those two games.
Against Charlotte on Sunday, George played 33 minutes. While it was his longest stretch since debuting, he was still on a restriction. When the Sixers reached overtime, George was held out. Nick Nurse confirmed after the game that George’s absence was not due to any knee or eye-related setback. The veteran had exceeded his minutes plan.
George will be back on the floor for the Sixers against the Knicks on Tuesday. He’s set to be joined by Joel Embiid for the first time.
The Sixers and the Knicks will tip off at 7:30 PM ET.