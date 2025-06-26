Duke Guard Projected to 76ers in Second Round of NBA Draft
On Wednesday, the Philadelphia 76ers made the decision to select VJ Edgecombe with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Philadelphia will be making another selection when the second round begins on Thursday night.
The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie projects Tyrese Proctor to be taken at No. 35 by the 76ers.
“Proctor has been very impressive in pre-draft workouts with his ability to knock down shots and potentially play minutes both on and off the ball. He’s a monster shooter, having hit 40.5 percent from 3 this past season at Duke while playing next to an awesome team around him. He also processes the game at a strong level and makes quick decisions with the ball. Proctor is also a willing defender, but he needs to put on a bit of weight over the next few years to deal with the physicality of the NBA.”
Proctor averaged 10.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 3.2 assists during his sophomore season at Duke. For his efforts, Proctor was named to the All-ACC Third Team and All-ACC Tourney Team.
In addition to two years at Duke, Proctor has made appearances as a member of Australia’s men’s national team. The 21-year-old guard was a key contributor in Australia’s gold medal finish at the 2022 FIBA Asia Cup.
While the second round of the NBA Draft is typically harder to predict, Proctor appears to be a strong prospect for that range. Unless a trade occurs, this will be Philadelphia’s final pick in the annual event.