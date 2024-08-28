Duke Star Joins Tyrese Maxey, Kawhi Leonard With Latest Move
As New Balance continues to grow its basketball branch, it landed a notable college player to join the team this week. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Duke University star Cooper Flagg becomes the latest player to land an endorsement deal with New Balance.
Flagg joins New Balance as it’s “tied closely” to his home state of Maine.
The incoming college star joins a roster that includes Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey and LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard.
The 17-year-old Maine-born standout has yet to play for Duke. However, he made a name for himself years back as he dominated in high school.
Attending the famous Montverde Academy in Florida, Flagg became the consensus No. 1 player in the nation. Across all major recruiting platforms, Flagg was regarded as a five-star recruit. In 2023, Flagg made a verbal commitment to Duke. One month after the commitment, he signed his letter of intent.
Next season, Flagg will make his NCAA debut. While he’s not guaranteed to make a trip to the NBA Draft in 2025, the assumption is that he’ll be one-and-done and enter the league as a top pick.
Cooper joins New Balance nearly two years after Maxey landed with the brand. Back in January 2023, Maxey struck a deal with New Balance to land his first sneaker deal since entering the NBA in 2020.
Similar to Cooper, Maxey was a star prospect coming out of high school. However, after attending Kentucky, Maxey fell outside of the lottery during the NBA Draft. He landed with the Sixers at 21st overall. By year two, he became a full-time starter. At this point, Maxey is signed to a long-term max deal and established himself as an NBA All-Star.
