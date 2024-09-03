Eight-Time All-Star Picks Jokic Over Embiid Naming Top 5 Favorites
The top center debate surrounding Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Joel Embiid and Denver Nuggets MVP Nikola Jokic has been going on for several years now.
And with both players picking up at least one MVP nod throughout several years of the battle, they are typically viewed as top players in the league beyond the center position.
When it comes to Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard, he seems to prefer one of the centers over another. Recently, the All-Star guard was asked to name his top five favorite players in the NBA right now.
It’s unclear if the Sixers and the Bucks being Eastern Conference rivals had any impact on his decision, but Lillard went with Jokic over Philly’s big man.
On the Club 520 Podcast, Lillard laid five NBA stars he considered his favorite. His first was Minnesota Timberwolves guard, Anthony Edwards.
“I think everybody is super high on him right now,” said Lillard. “I like him because of his energy.”
As for the other two guard selections, Lillard mentioned Memphis Grizzlies high-flyer Ja Morant and Dallas Mavericks sharpshooter Luka Doncic. Then, he pointed out his favorites for the front court, mentioning Jokic and his teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo.
“That’s my five right now—when I’m watching they are like my favorite—I’m gonna go with them,” Lillard finished.
It’s hard to go wrong with Jokic, Giannis, or Embiid. In recent years, each player has put together a Hall of Fame resume. Jokic is a three-time MVP with six All-Star games under his belt. He also won NBA Finals MVP in 2023.
As for Antetokounmpo, he won Finals MVP in 2021. He was a back-to-back MVP winner in 2019 and 2020 and has eight All-Star games on his resume.
Embiid holds one MVP win and seven All-Star nods but is still working on his first title run with the Sixers. While he certainly belongs in the conversation of top NBA players, the 76ers star doesn’t meet the criteria for being one of Lillard’s favorites.
