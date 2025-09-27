All 76ers

Eric Gordon Explains Running It Back With the Sixers

Eric Gordon will be entering his second season with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Dec 30, 2024; Portland, Oregon, USA; Philadelphia 76ers shooting guard Eric Gordon (23) warms up before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images
/ Soobum Im-Imagn Images
Last season came with setbacks for 17-year NBA veteran Eric Gordon. In addition to the Philadelphia 76ers falling to a disappointing 24-58 record, Gordon faced a season-ending wrist injury in February. 

After becoming a free agent, Gordon decided to re-sign with the 76ers on a one year, $3.6 million deal in July. He has averaged 6.8 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 1.7 assists over 39 appearances with the franchise. 

Gordon has played for five teams throughout his NBA career, including the Los Angeles Clippers, New Orleans Pelicans, Houston Rockets, and Phoenix Suns. At media day, Gordon explained his decision to re-sign with the 76ers.

“Last season left a bad taste in our mouths. It's hard to really talk about last season. Like I said, our team is very capable of doing something special. A lot of talent on this team. I think we could really piece it together, if we can hone in chemistry wise. For me, to have a risk dealing with a wrist injury, that really put me out as I was getting in the groove… At the end of the day, it left a bad taste in our mouths last season.”

Gordon’s teammates for the upcoming season include stars Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey. Embiid, George, and Maxey each earned All-Star selections in 2024. Similar to Gordon’s situation, injuries limited Embiid to 19 appearances and George to 41 appearances last season. 

Injury Update

Gordon is on track to be available for action on opening night. The 36-year-old expressed that he was able to practice his shooting skills over the offseason. 

“After the surgery, I was really able to shoot. I've been able to shoot all summer. Anytime you have a surgery, you're always going to have ups and downs, but so far, everything's been good. I'm looking forward to practice tomorrow and with no limitations really.” 

/ Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

At this point in his NBA career, Gordon is expected to act as a veteran presence for a Philadelphia backcourt stacked with young talent. He already has a previous connection to rookie VJ Edgecombe, as both have served as members of the Bahamas national team. 

In terms of the 76ers’ outlook for 2026, the franchise has a serious chance of returning to the playoffs if the core can remain healthy. Gordon is one of the returning faces that believes the franchise can turn it around.

Published
