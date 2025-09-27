Sixers' Trendon Watford Faces Setback During Training Camp
On Saturday, the Philadelphia 76ers held their first official training session of the preseason, as the team continues to get ready for their trip to the Middle East, where they're set to partake in the NBA's Abu Dhabi Games with two games against the New York Knicks in early October.
One of the new faces on the team was Trendon Watford, who was picked up by the Sixers early on in the free agency window, as the team looked to replace Guerschon Yabusele, who was signed by the aforementioned Knicks.
The 24-year-old is coming off of a season with the Brooklyn Nets that saw him appear in 44 games, in which he averaged 10.2 points and 3.6 rebounds per game.
Watford's latest setback, and his history of hamstring injuries
As reported by a team official, Watford had suffered from tightness in his right hamstring.
While this might not sound significant in the short term, it’s the latest in a long chapter of hamstring issues for the 24-year-old. Last season alone saw Watford miss some significant time for Brooklyn due to his left hamstring, sitting out of their preseason games, as well as the opening 13 matches of the regular season.
This would become somewhat of a consistent theme throughout last season, as he sat out of 20 games towards the middle of the campaign due to a strain in his left hamstring.
It’s worth noting that when Watford finally made his return to the court in late January, he would go on to play like his normal self in Jordi Fernandez’s system, averaging 11 points and four rebounds per game.
There haven’t been any further updates regarding the health of the 24-year-old, but given the long stretch of preseason games, there’s still more time for Watford to recover.
If he is to be unavailable for any stretch of time, Sixers’ head coach Nick Nurse has plenty of options to choose from when it comes to filling the spot left by the 24-year-old, with the likes of Johni Broome, Dominick Barlow, Adem Bona, and Jabari Walker all being available.
The Sixers are set to start their preseason off on Oct. 2 with a match against the Knicks.
